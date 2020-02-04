Oct. 21, 1933 — Feb. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Charlie Dreyer died peacefully at home while surrounded by his loved ones on Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 86.

Charlie was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Englewood, New Jersey. Charles met his beloved wife, Joan, while attending Bergenfield High School while performing together in a school play; Charlie playing the violin and Joan singing. Charlie graduated high school in 1951 then attended The Academy of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Airport in New York before joining the Air Force. Charles proudly served his country between 1953 and 1957 maintaining 747 military bombers for missions relative to the Korean War. Upon fulfilling his duty with the Air Force, Charlie became a manager for A&P Supermarkets in New Jersey and went on to establish his own enterprise business as an owner and operator of two successful automotive service facilities in Northern New Jersey representing Esso/Exxon.

After semi-retiring at the age of 55, Charlie and Joan permanently relocated and settled north to their lovely lake home in Town of Day on The Great Sacandaga Lake. Charles stayed very active serving as Tax Assessor for the Town of Day for more than ten years, while also becoming a successful realtor for Realty USA.