Oct. 21, 1933 — Feb. 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Charlie Dreyer died peacefully at home while surrounded by his loved ones on Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 86.
Charlie was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Englewood, New Jersey. Charles met his beloved wife, Joan, while attending Bergenfield High School while performing together in a school play; Charlie playing the violin and Joan singing. Charlie graduated high school in 1951 then attended The Academy of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Airport in New York before joining the Air Force. Charles proudly served his country between 1953 and 1957 maintaining 747 military bombers for missions relative to the Korean War. Upon fulfilling his duty with the Air Force, Charlie became a manager for A&P Supermarkets in New Jersey and went on to establish his own enterprise business as an owner and operator of two successful automotive service facilities in Northern New Jersey representing Esso/Exxon.
After semi-retiring at the age of 55, Charlie and Joan permanently relocated and settled north to their lovely lake home in Town of Day on The Great Sacandaga Lake. Charles stayed very active serving as Tax Assessor for the Town of Day for more than ten years, while also becoming a successful realtor for Realty USA.
Throughout his life Charlie loved fishing, bowling and playing golf with his best buddies. As full retirement had finally kicked in Charlie always had to stay busy. He then found more happiness working part time at Brookhaven Golf Course and participating on the Day town board. As a lover of nature and wildlife (and avid weather watcher/informer!), Charlie thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors maintaining their beautiful property on the lake, for thirty years! In 2016 Charles and Joan relocated their life together to Queensbury, New York where they enjoyed the well-earned comfort of their brand-new home and warm neighbors.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Joan, of 64 wonderful years; his son, Wayne (Denise) of Sea Girt, New Jersey; his daughter, Jill (John) of Melbourne, Florida; his sons, Dave (Nancy) of Lake George, and Dean (Lucy) of West Milford, New Jersey; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Mildred; and his sister, Grace.
At Charlie's request there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Charles's life is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, 7 Bridge St., Lake Luzerne, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, 7 Bridge St., Lake Luzerne, NY or a charity of one's choice. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Glens Falls Hospital, as well as High Peaks Hospice, all who were kind, compassionate, and supportive during this difficult time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuenralhomes.com.
