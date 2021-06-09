Charles William Scriber

Charles was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephew whom he enjoyed showering with gifts and spending time with, especially at Christmas. He was an avid NASCAR fan, faithful to the Ford brand. He spent many summers serving as a member of a pit crew at Lebanon Valley Speedway. He was also a big New York Yankees fan and looked forward to an annual trip to Yankee Stadium. In his later years he had also become an enthusiastic Adirondack Thunder hockey team supporter and enjoyed socializing with his many fellow fans. He also enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga flat track. He loved traveling to Lake George and touring the Adirondacks in his beloved Mustangs. Most summer days he could be found enjoying the Lake Lauderdale Beach where he prided himself on being the first season pass holder each year.