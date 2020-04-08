Oct. 7, 1945 — April 5, 2020
HADLEY — Charles W. Newton, 74, of Eddy Road, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
Born on Oct. 7, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Scott J. and Mildred E. (Reagan) Newton. Charles attended SUNY Buffalo and SUNY Plattsburgh earning a bachelor’s degree in education.
He was employed for many years at NYS Department of Developmental Disabilities in Saratoga Springs. He had also assisted his brother-in-law, Paul VanArnum in the landscaping and greenhouse industry.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and watching wildlife.
He was predeceased by a sister, Daisy VanArnum.
Survivors include his daughter, Holly (Kevin) Updike of Hadley; his son, Scott J. Newton of Hadley; three grandchildren, Sky Lynn (Jeremy) Dunn, Chris Updike and Tracy (Jon) Haliday; a sister, Priscilla (Gary) Bombard of Stony Creek; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no calling hours scheduled.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
