June 11, 1931 — April 16, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Charles Thomas Blodgett passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born on June 11, 1931, the oldest of Joseph and Jennie (Barss) Blodgett’s five children. Charles served in the Army, for 2 years and in June of 1954, he married the love of his life, Beverly (Gorham). He served in the Army Reserve until May 1960.

Giving back to the community was part of his character, so it was only natural that he would be a volunteer fireman for the town of Greenfield.

He retired from Skidmore College where he worked in the mail department. A member of the Sara Spa Rod & Gun Club he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, outings with the Greenfield Seniors, and all of his four-legged friends. With a soft spoken light hearted sense of humor he always made you happy that you had the opportunity to visit with him.