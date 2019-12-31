March 26, 1954 — Dec. 25, 2019 BRANT LAKE — Charles Robert “Bob” Higgins, 65, died Christmas morning Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his children.
Born March 26, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles W. “Jack” and Eleanor L. (Bolton) Higgins.
Bob was a self-employed heavy equipment operator when he was younger, he was employed by a private contractor that did work for the US Navy in Norfolk, Virginia. He worked with his father, Jack Higgins as a caretaker for many home owners on and around Brant Lake.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one daughter, Alison Hayes, and one sister, Lynn Higgins.
Survivors include one daughter, Anita (Tim) Needham of Chestertown; two sons, Robert Higgins of Queensbury, Cody Higgins of Brant Lake; two brothers, Kenneth (Dawn) Higgins of Brant Lake, Don (Debbie) Higgins of LaGrangeville; two sisters, Deborah Higgins of Brant Lake, Patricia (Fred) Higgins-Bollman of Pottersville; six grandchildren, Gabriell Needham, Justin Needham, Daniell Needham, Chelsea Hayes, James Hayes, Austin Higgins; also many nieces and nephews.
At Bob’s request, a private spring burial will be at Brant Lake Cemetery.
Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 120, Brant Lake, NY 12815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
