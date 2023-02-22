June 8, 1935—Feb. 18, 2023

QUEENSBURY – Charles R. Sperbeck, 87, formerly of Hyde Park, NY and Indian Lake, NY died at his home in Queensbury, NY on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. He retired from his position in Transportation at the NYS Hudson River Psychiatric Center in 1990 after 37 years of service. He had spent his leisure time hunting and fishing and enjoyed his pet dogs and cats. He was lifetime member of the Crum Elbow Sportsman’s Association in Hyde Park, NY and Quiet Cove Yacht Club in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born June 8, 1935 in Niskayuna, NY, he was the son of Howard C. and Mary Sperbeck. He married Geraldine F. (Bosjolie) O’Hara in Hyde Park on May 12, 1958. She predeceased him February 2, 2000. He remarried Geraldine (Porter) of Indian Lake who survives at home. He is also predeceased by his two brothers Robert W. Sperbeck of Schenectady and Norman Sperbeck, a sister Marjorie Febbie of Schenectady, stepson Peter O’Hara of Hyde Park, NY, stepdaughters Fay Daley of Poughkeepsie and Shirley Shoen of Norfork, NY, niece Sandra Febbie of Schenectady, a grandson Robert Todd, and great-grandson Riley Patrick O’Hara.

He leaves behind seven stepdaughters Margaret (Jack) Shepard, Joan (Ron) Harvey of Norfolk, NY, Jackie Malark, Brenda (Larry) Phillips of Rochester, Andra Wells of Massena, NY, Debra (Don) King, and Joan (Orla) DeMarsh; a nephew Thomas (Gina) Febbie of Greenport, NY; a niece Terry Wondell of St. Augustine, FL; and 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or funeral.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside ceremony on Wednesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.