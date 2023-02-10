April 9, 1940—Feb. 7, 2023

MOREAU — Charles R. Gentry, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Warren Center.

Born April 9, 1940 in Nyssa, OR, he was the son of the late Dale and Anne (Yates) Gentry.

Charles proudly served his country during the Vietnam era in the United States Army from 1957-1978, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After his retirement from the military, he owned and operated a 7-11 franchise. He was also employed at Wegman’s in Syracuse, NY.

On February 9, 1963, Charles married Kathryn Wittcopp in Niagara Falls.

In his youth, Charles enjoyed bowling. In later years, he loved playing golf. Charles enjoyed cruising with Kathryn and traveling to spend time with his beloved grandchildren.

He was an avid sports fan and could often be found at the Syracuse University basketball games. He always cheered on the Buffalo Bills. Charles enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables. He loved doing jigsaw puzzles, and always remained very active. Most of all, Charles loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Kathryn Gentry; his children: John Gentry (Kathi), Ruth Crampton (Jeff), and Susan Shawver; his grandchildren: Kevin Gentry, Kristen Hernandez (Carlos), Lauren Crampton, Nathan Shawver (Schae Clark), Megan Shawver; great-grandchildren: Greyson and Charlie Hernandez; his stepsister, Sandra Averett; as well as many close friends.

At Charles’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Charles’s name can be made to the Disabled Veterans of America, 113 Holland Ave., Albany NY 12208 and The Special Olympics of NY, 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Home of the Good Shepherd who took such good care of Charles during his stay there.

