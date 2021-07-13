Aug. 5, 1930—July 10, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Charles R. “Blackie” Alexander, Sr., 90, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Salem on August 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Louis and Cora (West) Alexander.

He attended the Shushan School and also Salem Washington Academy. He worked for the Town of White Creek Highway Department and Sealtest Creamery in Cambridge. Chuck then went to work for the Washington County Highway Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Truck Driver for 27 years until he retired in 1987. Following retirement, he worked at Lydall Manning Paper Mill in Hoosick Falls and also at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Chuck was a member of the Shushan Vol. Fire Dept and then transferred to the Cambridge Vol. Fire Dept. where he served for many years. His hobbies included bowling, coin collecting, playing cards with his buddies, gardening and spending time with his family and friends at his camp he built on the Battenkill River.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Hanna (McKernon) Alexander who passed away September 15, 2017; a brother, Gerald Alexander who passed away in 1993.