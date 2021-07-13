Aug. 5, 1930—July 10, 2021
CAMBRIDGE — Charles R. “Blackie” Alexander, Sr., 90, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation.
Born in Salem on August 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Louis and Cora (West) Alexander.
He attended the Shushan School and also Salem Washington Academy. He worked for the Town of White Creek Highway Department and Sealtest Creamery in Cambridge. Chuck then went to work for the Washington County Highway Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Truck Driver for 27 years until he retired in 1987. Following retirement, he worked at Lydall Manning Paper Mill in Hoosick Falls and also at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Chuck was a member of the Shushan Vol. Fire Dept and then transferred to the Cambridge Vol. Fire Dept. where he served for many years. His hobbies included bowling, coin collecting, playing cards with his buddies, gardening and spending time with his family and friends at his camp he built on the Battenkill River.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Hanna (McKernon) Alexander who passed away September 15, 2017; a brother, Gerald Alexander who passed away in 1993.
He is survived by his children: Charles (Donna) Alexander, Jr. of Jonesborough, TN, Jack (Dawn Case) Alexander of Eagle Bridge, Jean (Michael) Slingerland of Hoosick Falls and Gloria (Rick) Robertson of Eagle Bridge; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours are Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at 3 p.m. with Fr. Paul Baker officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Following the services, a reception will be at the former Eagle Bridge Inn, 3901 State Route 67, Eagle Bridge.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to Chuck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shushan Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 131, Shushan, NY 12873 or the Cambridge Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12873.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
