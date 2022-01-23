Oct. 18, 1935—Jan. 17, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Charles Norman Simmons, 86, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 18, 1935, in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Helen (Mason) Simmons.

Charles graduated from Hartford High School. He worked for 35 years at Decora in Fort Edward as a machine operator.

He enjoyed square dancing, going bluegrass festivals, fishing, camping, hunting and going to motocross events with his son.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his son, Timothy Charles Simmons.

Left to cherish his memory include his longtime companion, Florence Pickett; his daughter, Karen Quigley and her husband, Scott; his son, Kevin Simmons; his grandchildren: Karter and Maigan; his great-granddaughter, Tani.

At Charles’ request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring.

Memorial donations in Charles’ memory can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Northeastern Chapter, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY 12206.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.