Jan. 17, 1948—Feb. 26, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — It is with great sadness that Charles M. Rouse of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital at the age of 75 with his loving family by his side.

He was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Cambridge the son of the late George and Lottie (Parker) Rouse.

Charlie graduated from Cambridge Central School with a Regent’s scholarship. He was a farmer all of his life and worked at the Maxwell Farm in Jackson until he retired.

Charlie was an accomplished guitar player and until his mobility became limited, he loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed playing and singing at the Washington Center Adult Day Program. Charles was a whiz at Sudoku and loved to debate politics. He had an amazing talent of writing poetry and songs which he collected close to 100 binders of his work.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece, Sara Rouse; a nephew, Edward J. Breeyear; a brother-in-law, Edward F. Breeyear.

Charlie is survived by his brother, Joseph Rouse and his wife Nancy of Cambridge; his sister, Shirley Breeyear of Hudson Falls and her children, Margaret Hamilton and family, Amanda and Matthew of Concord, NH, Deborah Hamdani and her husband Hashim and family, Amira and Gabriel of Elgin, IL. Many cousins and their families also survive. Charles was loved and treated like a brother by the Carney family who were his lifelong neighbors.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. Interment will be at a later date in Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge with his parents.

Memorial contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY, 12816, or the Cambridge Fire Dept., P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY, 12816.

Joe and Shirley are so grateful to the nurses and staff of Tower 2 for the compassionate care given to Charles.

To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.