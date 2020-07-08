July 30, 1940 — July 5, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Charles M. Maurer, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.

Born on July 30, 1940 in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles I. and Mary Jane (McCarthy) Maurer.

He was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1958.

Charles was employed by Native Textiles in Glens Falls for 30 years until his retirement. In retirement, he worked for The Saratogian and spent the last 10 years employed by Saratoga State Park.

Charles was a dedicated Eagle Scout and a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree. He also served as Town Justice of Northumberland for 12 years.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Maurer and Felicistas Adams; and a daughter, Laurie Anne Arrington.