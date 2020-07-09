July 30, 1940 — July 5, 2020
GANSEVOORT — Charles M. Maurer, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.
Born on July 30, 1940 in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles I. and Mary Jane (McCarthy) Maurer.
He was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1958.
Charles was employed by Native Textiles in Glens Falls for 30 years until his retirement. In retirement, he worked for The Saratogian and spent the last 10 years employed by Saratoga State Park.
Charles was a dedicated Eagle Scout and a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree. He also served as Town Justice of Northumberland for 12 years.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Maurer and Felicistas Adams; and a daughter, Laurie Anne Arrington.
Survivors include his companion, Virginia “Ginny” Blackmer of Gansevoort; his daughters, Lynda (Richard) Roberts of Glens Falls and Sherry (Stephen) Chappell of Barnhart, Missouri; his sons, Charles (Michelle) Maurer of Saratoga and Carl (Nikita) Maurer of Argyle; his step-son, Michael Torchetti of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Anthony), Jessica, Jacquelin, Nicole (Seth), Charles, Justin, Alyssa (Matt), Samantha, Sara, Kayla, Stephenie, and Christopher; his great-grandchildren, Leeana, Karina, Sophia, Gabriella, Vincent, Joseph, Adalyn, Theodore, Trinity, Meia, Isabella, Samantha, and Skylar; his beloved dog, Dixie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury.
A graveside service will be held 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/whoyouhelp.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.