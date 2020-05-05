April 8, 1934 — May 2, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Charles Lee Edgerly, 86, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.
Born on April 8, 1934 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Alva (Durkee) Edgerly, whom he spoke of often about the love he had for them. He loved all of his family and there were lots of them. One of his favorite pastimes was going to breakfast regularly with all of his brothers.
Charles "Chuck or Chuckie" was a hard worker, who did not know the word lazy. After his service in the army as a tank driver, he stated he felt like Gomer Pile with two left feet. He had several jobs during his life, and finally made his dream of owning his own bar a reality. He owned and operated One More Grill in Fort Edward for many years. It was the go-to place for all of the local mill employees, after a long day/night of work.
He loved antique/classic cars and had owned several throughout his lifetime. He was a member of Coopers Cave Car Club and loved going to all the car shows with his friends. One of his favorites was his green 54 Buick Special that we would often take rides to Vermont on Sundays to visit our relatives while listening to Boxcar Willie on the 8-track player. Sundays were "family day" he would say. Chuck was also a proud member of The United Methodist Church in Hudson Falls, where he rarely would miss a Sunday. He had met and made many friends throughout his life. He seemed to know everyone, and everyone knew him. After he retired, Chuck bought a small camper and put it at Hadlock Pond where he stayed and enjoyed it every summer for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Arnold, Alton, Ernie, Ralph, Edward and his sisters: Helene, Millicent, Ella Mae and Patricia. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Randy (Christine) Edgerly and their daughters, Hannah and Bridget; Kelly (Mike) Morgan and their children, Randi (Joel) Norton, James Mullen, Michael and Sara Morgan; Arnold Edgerly and his children, Adrienne (Blake) Martindale, Colby Fuller and Benjamin Edgerly; along with his five great-grandchildren: Caden and Brynlee Norton and Zoey, McKenzie and Colton Fuller; his brother, Kenneth Edgerly; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff and administration on S-Wing at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home. They all went above and beyond during these difficult times. We live amongst angels.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will be having a private gravesite burial at Union Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Others are welcome but will be required to stay in their vehicles.
Revelations 21:4 He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
