× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

April 8, 1934 — May 2, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Charles Lee Edgerly, 86, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.

Born on April 8, 1934 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Alva (Durkee) Edgerly, whom he spoke of often about the love he had for them. He loved all of his family and there were lots of them. One of his favorite pastimes was going to breakfast regularly with all of his brothers.

Charles "Chuck or Chuckie" was a hard worker, who did not know the word lazy. After his service in the army as a tank driver, he stated he felt like Gomer Pile with two left feet. He had several jobs during his life, and finally made his dream of owning his own bar a reality. He owned and operated One More Grill in Fort Edward for many years. It was the go-to place for all of the local mill employees, after a long day/night of work.