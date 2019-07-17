February 17, 1946 — July 16, 2019
INDIAN LAKE — Charles L. Meacheam, 73, of Pratt Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 at his home.
Born on Feb. 17, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Virginia D. (LaVergne) Meacheam.
He had worked in the construction trade prior to an automobile accident that left him unable to continue in that line of work. He was an invaluable help to his sister, Eileen, in raising her sons, Tim Meacheam and Joe Meacheam Rivette.
Chuck enjoyed being on the farm, evening rides “walking the dog” on the back roads, animals and above all, he enjoyed visiting with his friends and family.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia “Tomi” Meacheam Leise and Linda Meacheam; a brother-in-law, Peter Rivette; nephew, Joseph Meacheam; niece, Tara Meacheam Leise; and stepfather, Richard Lewis.
Survivors include his beloved and devoted sister, Eileen Rivette of Indian Lake; nephew, Timothy Meacheam of Indian Lake; niece, Michelle Rivette of North River; three great nieces, Allison (Ben) Convoy and their son, Colin, Ashton (Ray Hoag) Eldridge and Lacey Meacheam; one great-nephew, Stephen Couser; as well as many cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Philip Allen, pastor of St. Mary's Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck's family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be directed to the Hamilton County Public Health Nursing Service, P.O. Box 250, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
