GLENS FALLS — On Oct. 12, 2019, Charles King Straub joined his wife, Marion.
Chuck was involved in many charitable organizations, along with his loving devotion to “Fraternal Order of Eagles” South Glens Falls, earning him a lifetime membership. He also organized more Aeries in New York than anyone else. He was a member of the New York State Aerie Hall of Fame, Grand Aerie Hall of Fame and Organizers Hall of Fame. His best friendships were formed with the people from the Eagles.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Noreen O’Neil and Kathleen Miorin; 16 grandkids; his nieces, Shirley West and Bonnie George; along with his caring home aide, Treasa Shevel.
He was predeceased by two children, Mary Ellen and Bill; siblings, Myrtle and Wesley Straub and Marjorie Roberts; and Hilda Sampson.
Internment will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements by E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
