Aug. 22, 1938 — March 20, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Charles Kelsey, 81, of Queensbury, passed away after a long illness on Friday March 20, 2020.
Charles was born on Aug. 22, 1938, the son of Charles H. Kelsey and Dorothy E. Wohleber.
In 1956 Charles graduated from Watervliet High School, earning his diploma. Afterwards, Charles went on to join the National Guard and married Chyrel Kelsey.
He worked for the New York State Department of Transportation and North Country Subaru.
Charles loved to race cars on the ice and playing a round or two of golf.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Chyrel Kelsey, who passed away on May 3, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kelley, Charles, Shannon, and Matthew; his grandchildren, Kristen Combs, Ethan Kelsey, Kayla Kelsey, Colin Kelsey, Brandon Weaver, and Justin Boening; his great-grandchildren, Jameson Threw, Bently Combs, Easton Combs, and Aiden Stevenson; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private gathering for friends and family at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Keri DuRoss at the Glens Falls Center and Pastor James Swanson.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Charles has some loving words that he would like to share, “I am at peace. I know Heaven is a beautiful place and I really would like to see my wife again.”
