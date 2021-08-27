Charles K. Stickney

Following closure of the mine in 1989, he moved to Ballston Spa and worked for Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. founded by his sister Patricia Babbie-Reo and fellow GE partners. Once again, it was all about competition to see how much silicone he could produce. He worked in that position until age 79.

Athletics were an extremely important part of his life. He played basketball until age of 70. He participated in the Senior Olympics twice in Utah. He also loved Town team basketball, baseball, and softball. He always said that “while we are on the court or field we might push and curse at each other, but when the game was over, we enjoyed a few cold beers and left the rest on the court or the field.” Charlie was a diehard Brooklyn Dodger fan and even on his dying day, had his Brooklyn Dodger Sweatshirt with him.

He was most proud of his extreme competitive spirit and independence. As his health and strength waned, he just couldn’t accept that he was unable to beat the aging process and fought it as long as he could.

He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He supported his daughter and grandchildren in all their endeavors. Once again, he always let them know how proud he was of their accomplishments.