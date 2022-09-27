Aug. 2, 1953—Sept. 24, 2022
MINE HILL, NJ — Charles J. Shanley, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was 69 years of age.
Charles was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Dover. He enjoyed volunteering at the 11th Hour Rescue and spending time at his vacation home at Cossayuna Lake.
He is survived by his spouse and companion of 41 years, Michael Joseph Nadeau; sisters: Ellen Shanley-Moeller (Gerard) of Staten Island, NY and Kathleen Bertuch (Charles) of Syracuse, NY; nieces and nephews: Devin Shanley, Brendan Shanley (Theresa), Elizabeth Bertuch, and Katherine McCune (Christopher). He is also survived by his beloved rescue dogs: Phantom, Cody and Gracie.
Calling hours will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Bermingham Funeral Home, Wharton, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Dover. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to 11th Hour Rescue would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com.
