Dec. 19, 1924 — Aug. 7, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Charles J. Nassivera, 95, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Glens Falls on Dec. 19, 1924, the son of Charles Nassivera and Sadie Nims.
Charlie “Chuck” went to the Imperial School on Highland Avenue in Queensbury from first through eighth grade and then to Glens Falls High School graduating in January of 1943. While in high school, he enjoyed drafting and his Ford convertibles. He was also an airplane spotter at Warren County Airport in his senior year. He proudly served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman (AO) from 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1945. While in the Navy, he married Ruth Holmquist and enjoyed 34 wonderful years with her until her passing in 1978.
Charlie was a founding member of the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company and served as secretary for many years. He was also a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club and led the group on many fall and winter hikes. After discharge from the Navy he and two friends started a successful electrical business in the area. Eventually he and his father started Nassivera’s Garage, constructing their own buildings on Dix Avenue, Queensbury, which still stand today. The business closed due to the death of his father. He then began his 32 year career with the Federal Aviation Agency, a job which he truly loved.
Charlie married the love of his life, Suzanne Tarin, on Nov. 23, 1979. On their first date he took her to Whiteface Mountain to teach her to ski. Charlie was a “Stein Erickson” skier and was proud to have taught Ruth, his son, John, and Suzanne all to ski. He was an avid skier for 80 years, and he and Suzanne enjoyed many ski trips in eastern and western United States as well as Canada. He also enjoyed hiking and climbed 30 of the high peaks, many on snowshoes. He loved to fish and took several trips to northern Canada with his family. In his later years he and Suzanne took up fly fishing and took several trips out west to perfect their technique. Many winter days were spent in the woods hiking and snowshoeing. He was also happy when he was working in his barn (aka “the playpen”) on any project for his friends and family, especially anything involving iron. He loved to weld, repair tools and equipment and he could fix anything that was broken. He always came up with a solution for anyone’s problems and helped his son with many home and car repairs. His shop was as fully stocked as any hardware store and he was always willing to give away or lend what someone needed. He also told the best stories and always had a willing audience to listen to them!
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Sadie Nassivera; his loving wife, Ruth (Holmquist) Nassivera; his daughter-in-law, Jill Geiger Nassivera; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving him are his loving wife, Suzanne (Tarin) Nassivera; son, John and his wife, Paula, of Dorset, Vermont; two grandchildren: Mia, of Dorset and Luke, in the U.S. Navy with the Submarine Division stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; cousins: Lana Cassidy, of Poestenkill, and Lonnie (Lynn) Nassivera of Columbia, South Carolina. He also leaves behind many, many friends and was a proud member of the daily morning coffee group at Panera Bread.
A special thank-you goes to Frank Snyder, his best friend and “second son” for always being there for us. A special thank-you also to the wonderful staff at High Peaks Hospice.
My best friend and partner, my ski instructor, my hiking buddy, my snowshoe guide, my fishing pal, the guy who always made me laugh and told the best stories, the love of my life is now gone. Rest in peace, my love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charlie’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 on Aug. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.