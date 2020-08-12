Charles J. Nassivera

Charlie married the love of his life, Suzanne Tarin, on Nov. 23, 1979. On their first date he took her to Whiteface Mountain to teach her to ski. Charlie was a “Stein Erickson” skier and was proud to have taught Ruth, his son, John, and Suzanne all to ski. He was an avid skier for 80 years, and he and Suzanne enjoyed many ski trips in eastern and western United States as well as Canada. He also enjoyed hiking and climbed 30 of the high peaks, many on snowshoes. He loved to fish and took several trips to northern Canada with his family. In his later years he and Suzanne took up fly fishing and took several trips out west to perfect their technique. Many winter days were spent in the woods hiking and snowshoeing. He was also happy when he was working in his barn (aka “the playpen”) on any project for his friends and family, especially anything involving iron. He loved to weld, repair tools and equipment and he could fix anything that was broken. He always came up with a solution for anyone’s problems and helped his son with many home and car repairs. His shop was as fully stocked as any hardware store and he was always willing to give away or lend what someone needed. He also told the best stories and always had a willing audience to listen to them!