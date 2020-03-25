Feb. 24, 1940 — March 20, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Charles Henry Joseph Caputo passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 beside his bride Nancy of 56 years. He was curious as to what lies ahead hoping it is nearly as good as the life he was blessed with on earth. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, the son of Henry Joseph Caputo and Catherine Ruth (Donnelly) Caputo.
Chuck attended St. Mary’s school in Hudson Falls, Monsignor Kiffin dubbed him “my worst altar boy,” he never remembered when to ring the bell at mass, without a reminder and fell asleep at Midnight Mass nearly setting a wreath on fire. St. Mary’s had a lasting effect on his life and for many years he attended daily mass.
Chuck attended Hudson Falls High School and graduated in 1957. He was active in student affairs and played five sports. He was a member of the Northern Conference basketball champion team in 1956. He was co-captain of the 1957 football and basketball teams, president of the Varsity Club, and recipient of the Tony Luciano athletic award. He also received the Edward Kelley History Award that year.
Chuck attended Villanova University in the fall of 1957 and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor Degree in Economics as a Marketing Major. He made the Dean’s list his final semester even though it interrupted his Master’s degree from Thumbie’s bar, where he reigned at the Mainline and Villanova’s best dart shooter.
Upon graduation Chuck went to work for the Aerovox Corporation in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He enjoyed New Bedford, especially the Whaling Museum and Cape Cod. He became friendly with several commercial fisherman and many colorful characters he met at the Blue Dolphin bar. While in New Bedford, he played a season with the Fairhaven Varsity Club, making the league defensive team, and was named the Club’s Rookie of the year. Chuck played several seasons with the Greenjackets and many years as a Co-Captain receiving the first Bruce Inglee Award, and voted a member of The Greenjackets Hall of Fame.
In November 1962, Chuck joined the 1st Howitzer Battalion Artillery Mass. National Guard. He completed basic training at Fort Dix, NJ., as a Field Communication specialist. He transferred to the 646th Medical Company N.Y. National Guard located in Glens Falls in May 1963 and was honorably discharged Aug. 25,1968.
Chuck married the love of his life, Nancy Margaret Mary Newell June 29,1963. He enjoyed telling the story about the first time he saw her. Nancy was the drum majorette for the Fort Edward High School marching band in the 1956 Memorial Day parade. He turned to a friend while watching the parade and said, “See that girl, I am going to marry her.” Seven years later they wed in St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and just being together.
Chuck was a devoted husband and father and their lives were centered around raising their five daughters. His greatest joy was family. Holidays, birthdays, weekend bar-b-ques, and the annual 4th of July Fireworks or any excuse to be together and the more the merrier. He adored four generations playing, swimming and fishing, whether at the lake, the farm or the pond. His successful career along with his selflessness and humbleness allowed him to provide for them all who wanted and lacked for nothing.

Chuck’s business career started at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. The sales training he received there formed the foundation for successful sales and sales management careers with General Mills, and Xerox. He was the first Xerox representative to be responsible for the “North Country” from Washington County to the Canadian Border. Recognized consistently for sales, sales management and branch controller. He ended his professional career in Real Estate as Executive Vice President and partner with Blake Veeder Real Estate where he was responsible for managing their residential and commercial business. He started the firm’s upstate operations in Queensbury and Lake George where he was involved in the transformation of the company becoming part of a national franchise, once known as The Prudential Manor Homes, now known as Berkshire Hathaway.
Chuck felt very proud of his commitment to re-organizing the Glens Falls Multiple List Organization, he served as president for many years and trained other company sales people and brokers until the MLS was merged into the Warren County Board of Realtors and changed the way real estate services were performed in this market place. He served as President and was a member of the Kingsbury Planning Board and served as Chairman of that board. He also served later on the Kingsbury Zoning Board of Appeals, for many years he was the Kingsbury representative on the Warren-Washington County IDA. He served as Chairman of the IDA Park Committee and was a member of the IDA Executive Committee. One of his biggest accomplishments was using his master negotiation skills on this committee, bringing together multiple municipalities to help resurrect what is today known as the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.
In 1996 Chuck joined his father’s business, the East Side Auto Body. He felt this was one of his most personally rewarding experiences of his life. The opportunity to work with his dad and foster a closer relationship that was preempted by his own career was in his words, “The Best.” He continually enjoyed watching state and national politics. He was a Fox News junkie and always ready to talk politics. He was often heard saying,” This is such a great country.”
Chuck was predeceased by his parents and his sister, MaryAnne Caputo.
Survivors include his loving bride, Nancy and their 5 daughters, Felicia Havens (Patrick), Gina Caputo Winnie (Melville), Maria Murphy (Clifford), Christina Vadnais (Rolland), Andrea Caputo and her Fiance Darryl Kearns; grandchildren, Katie Havens her significant other Ray Kew, Donna (Havens) her husband Patrick Cross, and Charles Caputo Havens, Michael, McKayla, Mark and Angelina Winnie, Joshua, and Alyssa Haskin, and Caramia Murphy, Cody and Kyleigh Vadnais; great grandchildren, Katherine, Hunter, and Hudson Havens-Kew; his sister, Bernadette (Jim) Costello; and several special in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Chuck’s request there will be no calling hours, and a private burial. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
He was our anchor who kept us grounded, his true spirituality gave us the strength, courage and wisdom to be our compass through life.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Chuck’s infectious personality and endless generosity, consider a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.
Blessed is the Family, where there is a Father who reflects the warmth and purity of God’s Love.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
