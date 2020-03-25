Charles Henry Joseph Caputo

Chuck’s business career started at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. The sales training he received there formed the foundation for successful sales and sales management careers with General Mills, and Xerox. He was the first Xerox representative to be responsible for the “North Country” from Washington County to the Canadian Border. Recognized consistently for sales, sales management and branch controller. He ended his professional career in Real Estate as Executive Vice President and partner with Blake Veeder Real Estate where he was responsible for managing their residential and commercial business. He started the firm’s upstate operations in Queensbury and Lake George where he was involved in the transformation of the company becoming part of a national franchise, once known as The Prudential Manor Homes, now known as Berkshire Hathaway.

Chuck felt very proud of his commitment to re-organizing the Glens Falls Multiple List Organization, he served as president for many years and trained other company sales people and brokers until the MLS was merged into the Warren County Board of Realtors and changed the way real estate services were performed in this market place. He served as President and was a member of the Kingsbury Planning Board and served as Chairman of that board. He also served later on the Kingsbury Zoning Board of Appeals, for many years he was the Kingsbury representative on the Warren-Washington County IDA. He served as Chairman of the IDA Park Committee and was a member of the IDA Executive Committee. One of his biggest accomplishments was using his master negotiation skills on this committee, bringing together multiple municipalities to help resurrect what is today known as the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.