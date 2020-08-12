Nov. 15, 1941 — Aug. 8, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Charles H. Wilson, 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Belgrade, Maine, in 1941, he is predeceased by his parents, Karl Wilson and Letha B. Wilson; his brother, Karl Wilson; and his sister, Connie Page. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary B. Wilson; his children: Kristi (David) Wilson-Bovee, Scott (Marianne) Wilson, Mark (Helen) Wilson, and Karen (Steve) Mattison; and his grandchildren: Alexander, Lillian, Kira, Henri, Gracie, Kylie, Logan, Emma, and Jerry, whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his special younger sister, Janet (Phillip) Dow, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He attended the University of Maine at Orono where he studied pulp and paper, joined the ROTC, and also met and married the love of his life. He worked for the US Forest Service as fire watch on the Oregon fire towers while in college, and then after graduating, was hired by Allied Chemical in Solvay. He also worked at International Paper Company’s Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine, and later at International Paper Company’s Hudson River Mill in Corinth, as quality control supervisor and finally as superintendent of the woodroom and groundwood mill until his retirement in the late 1990s.