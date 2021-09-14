REXFORD, NY — Charles H. Kana passed away on August 31st, 2021, at 91 years old. He was a former resident at Coburg Village in Rexford, New York and previously lived in Summer Winds in Saratoga Springs. Charles was born in Whitehall, New York on July 4, 193O, the third son of the late Fenton W. Kana, Jr., and Clara Adeline Neddo. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Doreen Cooke Kana, of 65 years and his oldest son, Thomas E. Kana of Colorado Springs, CO, his brothers, George Robert Kana (Rube) of Whitehall and Raymond William Kana of Beverly Hills, Florida.

Charles graduated from Whitehall High School in the Class of 1947. Charlie later attended Albany Business College and graduated from the two-year accounting course in 1950 and subsequently received an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. He graduated in February 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering including a Third Marine Engineer’s Coast Guard license. The day following graduation he married his best friend and high school prom date, Doreen Ann Cooke, at the Star of The Sea Chapel. Following graduation from Kings Point, Charlie accepted a position with the General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY. He eventually worked at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory where he became involved in the design and manufacture of large reactor plant valves for the nuclear power plants on the submarine Triton and the cruiser Bainbridge. Charlie held a variety of engineering leadership positions at GE and KAPL before retiring in 1992.