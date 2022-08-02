Feb. 24, 1945—July 30, 2022

WILTON — Charles H. Clark, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Wilton, NY.

Born on February 24, 1945 in Glens Falls Hospital he was the son of Charles H. Clark and Florence E. (Parker) D’Angelo.

Charles graduated from Queensbury High School.

He went on to serve his country in the USMC, gaining the rank of Lance Corporal. He served 3 years and fought in Vietnam.

Charles was employed by Yank, as a truck driver for the waste company out of Albany. He also worked for NYRA in Belmont, New York.

He was an auto enthusiast, loved welding and was mechanically inclined. Charles loved going to Disney World and meeting Minnie Mouse. He was a strong willed man with a youthful heart. When family was in need, Charles was always available to help.

Charles was predeceased by his father, Charles H. Clark, mother Florence E. D’Angelo and Brother Robert R. Clark.

He is survived by his children: Charles H. Clark, Julia (Daniel) Drier; his brothers: Thomas A. Clark, Russell Clark, Douglas Clark, Thomas D’Angelo, Vincent D’Angelo, Michael D’Angelo; sisters: Judy(Jean), Kathy Clark, Joan (Ron) Crupe, Eileen (Bob) Whipple, Susan Perry, Debbie (Buddy) Porter, Denise D’Angelo. Charles is also survived by his Aunt Bev Burgey, his close cousin Gloria Young-Williams and many cousins, nieces, nephews and eight grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 4:00—6:00 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.