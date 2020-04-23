Charles H. 'Chuck' Ryder
Aug. 22, 1927 — April 21, 2020

CORINTH — Charles H. “Chuck” Ryder, 92, of Folts Road, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Guilderland following a short illness.

Born on Aug. 22, 1927 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Lavan and Katherine (Measeck) Ryder.

Chuck graduated from Hudson Falls High School and from SUNY Canton with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering.

He joined the United States Navy in 1944, serving during World War II as a Gunner’s Mate in the American Theater receiving the American Theater Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Following the war, Chuck was employed for General Electric as a design engineer at the Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna for many years until his retirement.

He married Elaine (Goodnoe) Schermerhorn on Aug. 12, 1976 in Lake George and the couple have resided in Corinth for many years.

Chuck was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish for many years. He also was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.

He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed horse racing, reading and traveling.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Roger Ryder; and one step-son, Lee Schermerhorn.

Survivors besides his wife of 43 years include two children, Marcia O’Donnell (Joseph) of Wassick, and Roger Ryder (Wendy) of Monument, Colorado; four step-children, Lane Jon Schermerhorn (Brenda) of Corinth, Dean Schermerhorn (Cyndi) of Thurman, Dana Cross of Ausable Forks, and Amy Schermerhorn of Ausable Forks; one sister, Betty Benack of Glens Falls; nine grandchildren, Diana Ryder, Julie Vittengill (Jason), Melissa Wiley (Chance), Dr. Kelly Zatopek (Brandon), Joelle Warrington, April Sumner (Nick), Paul Schermerhorn, Ashely Cross and Allison Hanley (Bradford); nine great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Brielle Warrington, Kingsley Parish, Sara and Sophie Vittengill, Weston Lee Wiley, Isaac and Emmett Hanley, and Alice Zatopek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass at Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth followed by a committal service with military honors at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank Stephanie and Vickie and the rest of the staff at the Grand Nursing Home for all the kindness and compassionate care given to Chuck during his stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, PO 9, Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

