Charles H. 'Chuck' Ryder

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Roger Ryder; and one step-son, Lee Schermerhorn.

Survivors besides his wife of 43 years include two children, Marcia O’Donnell (Joseph) of Wassick, and Roger Ryder (Wendy) of Monument, Colorado; four step-children, Lane Jon Schermerhorn (Brenda) of Corinth, Dean Schermerhorn (Cyndi) of Thurman, Dana Cross of Ausable Forks, and Amy Schermerhorn of Ausable Forks; one sister, Betty Benack of Glens Falls; nine grandchildren, Diana Ryder, Julie Vittengill (Jason), Melissa Wiley (Chance), Dr. Kelly Zatopek (Brandon), Joelle Warrington, April Sumner (Nick), Paul Schermerhorn, Ashely Cross and Allison Hanley (Bradford); nine great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Brielle Warrington, Kingsley Parish, Sara and Sophie Vittengill, Weston Lee Wiley, Isaac and Emmett Hanley, and Alice Zatopek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass at Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth followed by a committal service with military honors at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank Stephanie and Vickie and the rest of the staff at the Grand Nursing Home for all the kindness and compassionate care given to Chuck during his stay.