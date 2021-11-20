 Skip to main content
Charles Gilbert Wood

  • 0

March 23, 1955—Oct. 22, 2021

Charles Gilbert Wood, age 66, formerly of South Glens Falls, died on October 22, 2021 in Siler City, NC following a short illness.

Charlie was born on March 23, 1955 to Shirley Morrill Wood and Walter Wood. He attended school in both Hudson Falls and Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his siblings: Mary-Lou, Sheery, Dean, John and Eileen.

He is survived by his son, John W. Wood; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews and sisters-in-law.

No services are planned and a private burial will be held for the family at a later date.

