April 12, 1929—June 6, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Charles G. Inman, 94, of Fort Edward died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Born in the Bronx, April 12, 1929, he was the son of Forrest and Mabel (Templeton) Inman.

Charles resided for most of his youth in Buffalo, NY, where he became an Eagle Scout, graduated as valedictorian from Bennett High School, and was the first winner ever named from that city in the Westinghouse National Science Talent Search.

He held degrees in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which he attended on a full-tuition scholarship, and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Following service in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and employment as a Research Chemist with the Durez Division of the Hooker Electrochemical Company in Le Roy, NY, Charles moved to the Glens Falls area in 1957 to work for what was then the Imperial Color Co. and subsequently a branch of the Ciba Geigy Corporation. He held various positions in the Research Department at that site and was Research Manager at the time of his retirement in 1989.

He was a member emeritus of the American Chemical Society, a full member of the Sigma Xi Honorary Scientific Research Society, and also a member of Phi Lambda Epsilon Honorary Chemical Society.

Charles enjoyed a wide range of recreational activities from sailing to Sherlockian studies to international travel.

Following his retirement, he served on a volunteer basis for nineteen years at the NY State Museum in Albany as Associate Curator of its mineral collections. He also organized and cataloged the mineral collection of the Georgi Museum at Shushan.

Charles placed a high value on learning. He taught astronomy at the Buffalo Museum of Science and in the Glens Falls Adult Education Program.

He volunteered for many years as church schoolteacher, Superintendent, and Chairman of the Christian Education Commission at Christ Church, Methodist in Glens Falls. Charles was a member of the Argyle Central School Board of Education for eight years, including several as President, and served for twenty years on the regional BOCES.

In 1954, Charles married Joan Elizabeth Counsell of New Bedford, MA, who predeceased him; and is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Inman of Clifton Park, Gretchen Inman of Chelsea, MA, and Jennifer Inman of San Francisco, CA; and by four grandsons.

Friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A service will be held at noon, burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Northeastern New York Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org/northeasternny.

