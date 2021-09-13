Jan. 27, 1934—Sept. 6, 2021

OSWEGO — Charles Francis Kelly, Sr., 87, of Oswego, formerly of Ticonderoga, passed peacefully on September 6, 2021.

He was born in Oswego on January 27, 1934, to Patrick Kelly and Agnes (Carey) Kelly. At the age of nine, his mother passed away, and at age 13, his father married Ethel (Nell) Carey.

He graduated from Oswego High School in 1951, and attended Oswego State Teachers College.

Chuck had attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and subsequently attended the Schiff Reservation for Professional Scout Executives and was appointed to the Boy Scout Council in Union City, NJ. He worked in scouting for several years, eventually relocating to Ticonderoga, NY. He eventually left scouting and worked for both the Village and Town of Ticonderoga, and ultimately retired as a Correction Officer for the State of New York Department of Correctional Services in 1997.

While living in Ticonderoga, Chuck was active with the Ticonderoga Fire Department and the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad.

In his retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, trips to the casino and working on crossword puzzles.