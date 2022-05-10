Charles Eli Carelli

Oct. 6, 1950 - April 26, 2022

WHITE CREEK — Charles Eli Carelli, 71, of White Creek, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength, determination and good ole' fashioned Italian stubbornness.

Most knew him as "Chuck" but he also went by "Chuckie", "Chaz", "Carlos", "Charlie" and "Charles". Chuck was kind, loving and loyal. He gave the best hugs and had a smile that was warm and infectious. He was well-respected by his co-workers, his community, his many friends, and his family. He believed in working hard so you can play hard and he found the perfect partner in life who believed the same. Country music said it best, and it's his wish for his girls . . . "If you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance".

Chuck attended St. Mary's Academy in Hoosick Falls and shined on the Varsity Basketball and Baseball teams. He attended SUNY Morrisville in 1968, studying Wood Utilization Technology, became a young dad of two girls, and spent his career of 40+ years at the same location in Hoosick Falls. In that time, he patented a solution for an industrial baking conveyor and retired as an Engineer. He spent most of his life working hard and providing for his family. In his retirement years, he enjoyed his summers at home in White Creek and his winters fishing on the beach — his favorite places to be.

Throughout his life Chuck mastered many things; hunting, fly-fishing, robust vegetable gardening, drawing, building things with his hands, playing his grandpa's fiddle, and even ice skating. He built a telescope when he was a child so he could see the stars, and he built a house as an adult to give his "Josie" a home. He was bashful about all of it. He had a passion for American history and he loved his country – he was never bashful about that.

Words from a lifelong friend of 68 years:

"As a kid and a young guy, I saw a fun-loving kid, a kid who was easy to get along with. He smiled and laughed a lot. A loyal kid and a respectful kid. A kid who explored and tried new things. A kid who played any sport that was available. A young guy who was drawn to art and music. We hitchhiked to lakes, ponds and creeks, where we could swim when it was hot or fish when it was not. Or just go explore when we were bored.

He was strong in his body and in his will. Not boastful, nor showy. Responsibility came to him and he accepted it. He was industrious. He was trusted by adults and was sought out when there was hay to put in, lawns to mow or flyers to deliver around the village. I trusted him to be doing the right thing and others did also.”

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents John and Evelyn Carelli, and his in-laws William and Beatrice Hatch. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife Josie; his daughters: Roxanne and Kateri (Adam); and his twin grandchildren; Charles Eli and Evelyn Bry, whom he cherished beyond words. He also leaves behind his two brothers: Jack and Tony; many wonderful in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was loved by all of those lives he touched and will be greatly missed always.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge, with a graveside service immediately following at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.