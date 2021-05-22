SARASOTA, FL—Charles E. (Eddie) O’Donnell, 88, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, South Glens Falls, NY and Port Charlotte, FL, died Saturday May 8, 2021 at Angels Senior Living. Born, July 12, 1932 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Charles and Dorothy O’Donnell.

After graduation from Glens Falls High School in 1951, he attended the Merchant Marine Academy and then worked at GE in Hudson Falls/Ft. Edward until retirement in 1990. Eddie owned a trotter horse named John Soukup, that raced at Saratoga in 1955. (Hence, nicknamed, Fast Eddie). He enjoyed the accordion, bowling, golf and poker with family and friends for many years. In retirement, Ed and his wife of 63 years, Marcia (passed away January, 2021), traveled extensively throughout the USA and Europe. They also enjoyed spending summers in Queensbury / Lake George and winters in Port Charlotte, FL.