July 12, 1932—May 8, 2021
SARASOTA, FL—Charles E. (Eddie) O’Donnell, 88, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, South Glens Falls, NY and Port Charlotte, FL, died Saturday May 8, 2021 at Angels Senior Living. Born, July 12, 1932 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Charles and Dorothy O’Donnell.
After graduation from Glens Falls High School in 1951, he attended the Merchant Marine Academy and then worked at GE in Hudson Falls/Ft. Edward until retirement in 1990. Eddie owned a trotter horse named John Soukup, that raced at Saratoga in 1955. (Hence, nicknamed, Fast Eddie). He enjoyed the accordion, bowling, golf and poker with family and friends for many years. In retirement, Ed and his wife of 63 years, Marcia (passed away January, 2021), traveled extensively throughout the USA and Europe. They also enjoyed spending summers in Queensbury / Lake George and winters in Port Charlotte, FL.
Survivors include one daughter, Lea-Ellen Ashby and husband, Bruce of Sarasota, FL; two sons: David O’Donnell and wife, Kristin of Stevens Point, WI, Scott O’Donnell and wife, Karen of Moseley, VA; seven grandchildren: Shannon, Patricia and Kevin O’Donnell of Stevens Point, WI, Ashley (Adam) Myszka of Virginia Beach, VA, Corin (Adam) Andrews of Gretna, VA, Katelyn and Rory O’Donnell of Moseley, VA.
Celebrations of life will be held at the Port Charlotte Village, FL, Glens Falls, NY and Marblehead, MA when appropriate.
The family requests memorials be in the form of donations to: First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls for the Mission Ministry, 400 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Church of St. Andrews for care of their outdoor Labyrinth garden (a family favorite), 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead, MA 01945.
