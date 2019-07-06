March 17, 1941—July 4, 2019
WHITEHALL—Charles E. Dockum, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, went into the arms of the Lord on July 4, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born March 17, 1941, he was the son of Charley and Bertha Dockum.
He worked various occupations during his 78 years, and was known as a jack of all trades. No matter what job he was doing, nothing came before his family. In his later years, Charles worked on the janitorial staff of Whitehall Central School where he retired.
Charles was an avid sports fan. He spent many days and nights on the sidelines of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He had a passion for horses, taking part in many parades and gymkanas.
He attended church at both Whitehall United Methodist Church and Truthville Baptist Church. He enjoyed coffee and lunch with his friends after church, but always made it back home on time to watch the NASCAR race.
In the last months of his life, he could be found having coffee with friends in Fair Haven, visiting his nurse friends at The Orchard or spending time outside with his beloved granddog, Jaeger.
Charles had a passion for helping people and would always say that a hug was always the best medicine. No matter who rode by his house, you always received a smile and a huge wave.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Faye, his brother, Donald, his wife, Christine, and most recently his wife, Judy.
Charles is survived by his sister, Carol (Bruce) Angus; his sons, Chuck (Sherri) Dockum and Scott (Heidi) Dockum; and his daughter, Jackie Dockum; his step-son, Kevin Parrott; and his step-daughter, Susan (Kevin) Gebo; and several in-laws.
Left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Maddison, Miranda, Connor, Evan, Rachel (Michael), Rebecca (Andres), Jeremy (Kaley), Grant (Megan) and Elizabeth, as well as four great grandchildren, Ada, Cady, Ryleigh and Mckenna; several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A christian service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at the Whitehall Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall, NY. Interment to follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
There will be a celebration of life at The Whitehall Elks following interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitehall Food Pantry, PO Box 123, Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
