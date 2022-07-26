April 20, 1936—July 24, 2022

GREENWICH — Charles E. “Chuck” Barnes, 86, a resident of Fiddlers Elbow Road in Greenwich, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, under the care of Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 20, 1936, in Fort Miller, NY to the late Erwin and Winifred (Gilman) Barnes.

Chuck was a straight shooter, if you needed a foot in your rear, he would let you know. He had a hard work ethic and good values. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. A true family man, Chuck would do anything for anybody, even putting himself in tough situations, for the benefit of others.

He took care of his family, was kind, caring and was loved by his children and grandchildren. Chuck was a black coffee kind of guy and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on the motors of his dragsters and roadsters.

He enjoyed watching M.A.S.H, westerns, drawing, and doing crossword puzzles. He lived for fishing and often you would find him on his boat at his favorite fishing hole in South Bay. Chuck was married to the love of his life Miza Hoag for over 40 years, it was true love from the moment they met.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Miza Barnes and son Walter Barnes.

He is survived by his loving children: Charles R. Barnes of Greenwich, Christopher Barnes of Argyle, George (Kelly) Liberty of Hudson Falls and Helen (Kenneth) Billings of Argyle; sisters: Nancy McBurney of OH, Sherry (George) Fosmire of Argyle, Barbie (Marty Dickinson) Wright of Hudson Falls, Sandy (Bob) Andrews of Hartford and Jackie (Rusty) Ross of Gansevoort; brothers: Donald Barnes of Greenwich, William (Joanne) Barnes of Hartford and Terry (Denise) Barnes of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Charles N. (Sarah) Barnes of Fort Edward, Bianca Barnes of Schuylerville, Helena and David Warrington of Salem, Harley, Eli and Hunter Barnes of Greenwich; many great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834. Graveside services at 12:30 p.m. in the Greenwich Cemetery, will immediately follow Chuck’s calling hours.

Donations in his name may be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.