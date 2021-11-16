Jan. 17, 1938—Nov. 4, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Charles E. Beers, Jr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center.

He was born on January 17, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT the son of the late Charles E. Beers, Sr., and Virginia (Aube) Osborn.

Charles was a school Psychologist for BOCES in Saratoga Springs for many years prior to retiring. After retirement he enjoyed counseling children at Abraham Wing School in South Glens Falls. A highlight of his work was animal puppetry. He also enjoyed painting, biking and camping in the Adirondacks.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife Margaret (Burrell) Beers; sons: David E. Beers (Leslie Battis), a father-figure to Joe Ely; sisters-in-law: Marji Dickinson, Nancy Brass (Dick); brother-in-law Edward Manuel; nephew and nieces: Ned Manuel (Andrea), Ginny Mettee (Chris), Nelle Manuel; granddaughter, Lydia Beers; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia Manuel, and his brother-in-law, Wayne Dickinson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Opportunity for fellowship will be provided at the church after the service.

A graveside service will be held at Greenridge Cemetery, 17 Green Ridge Pl., Saratoga Springs, NY preceding the service at the church at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, pnecchurch.org or Saratoga Arts at 320 Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY 12866, Saratoga-arts.org

