× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

HARTFORD — Charles E. Anderson of Hartford died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at age 87.

He was born July 7,1932 in Brooklyn New York to Arthur and Anna (Witek) Anderson.

After high school, he served in the Korean War earning the rank of corporal. Upon his return to the United States he attended New York City Community College and earned an associate’s degree in electrical technology.

In 1957, he married Lorraine Weckhorst. In 1961, they moved to Mastic Beach Long Island to begin his career with the Department of Energy at the Brookhaven National Laboratory where he would eventually retire after 33 years of service.

After retiring he settled in Hartford, New York in 2007.

Charlie was an easy-going man who was always available to assist family and friends at a moments notice. He enjoyed life and had many interests and hobbies, his favorite being woodworking. His generous spirit and his genuine concern for others earned him many friends over the years. As a husband and father, he was second to none. He is predeceased by both parents, his sisters Mildred, Verna and Vera, and his brothers Arthur (Sonny), Werner and Richard.