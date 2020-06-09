HARTFORD — Charles E. Anderson of Hartford died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at age 87.
He was born July 7,1932 in Brooklyn New York to Arthur and Anna (Witek) Anderson.
After high school, he served in the Korean War earning the rank of corporal. Upon his return to the United States he attended New York City Community College and earned an associate’s degree in electrical technology.
In 1957, he married Lorraine Weckhorst. In 1961, they moved to Mastic Beach Long Island to begin his career with the Department of Energy at the Brookhaven National Laboratory where he would eventually retire after 33 years of service.
After retiring he settled in Hartford, New York in 2007.
Charlie was an easy-going man who was always available to assist family and friends at a moments notice. He enjoyed life and had many interests and hobbies, his favorite being woodworking. His generous spirit and his genuine concern for others earned him many friends over the years. As a husband and father, he was second to none. He is predeceased by both parents, his sisters Mildred, Verna and Vera, and his brothers Arthur (Sonny), Werner and Richard.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Lorraine; his four children Dawn Barry, Charlotte Willner, Richard and Charles. He leaves behind nine grandchildren James, Erik, Larissa, Samantha, Richard, Charles III, Blake, Miles and Benjamin. Along with two great grandchildren Alice and Mark and his best friend of 73 years Patrick Coffey.
You are deeply loved and will surely be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know you. Goodbye daddy, see you soon. Charles will be interred at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.
