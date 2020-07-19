Oct. 22, 1961 — July 16, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Charles David Scally Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born on October 22, 1961, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Charles Scally Sr. and the late Marlene (Cartier) Scally.
Charles graduated from Hudson Falls Central School in 1980. He went to Ohio Diesel Technical Institute in 1982.
For 14 years he worked for Scally Trucking and then went to work for Waste Management in Fort Edward as truck driver for 28 years.
On October 29, 1983, Charles married Sonya Clark at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Fort Ann.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, being a mechanic and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Charles was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Blakeman.
Left to cherish his memory includes his father, Charles Scally Sr. of Hudson Falls; his wife 37 years, Sonya of Hudson Falls; his children, Jacquelyn Scally of Hudson Falls, Gabrielle Scally and her fiance’, John Grogan of Fort Ann, Dominique Rasanen and her husband, Kyle of Argyle; his granddaughter, Amara Grogan; his best friend, Mark Reynolds; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to state regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Charles’ memory can be made to Adirondack Samaritan Counseling, 15 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
To view Charles’ Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
