Jan. 31 1937—July 8 2021
GANSEVOORT — Charles Dallas Spigner, 84, of Gansevoort NY passed away in his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 following a battle with leukemia.
Charlie was born in Troy, NY to Ernest and Carolyn Spigner, and grew up in Valley Falls NY.
Charlie was a 1954 Graduate of Hoosick Valley High School. Upon graduation he enlisted and spent 2 years in the US Army. Following his time in the Army, Charlie attended Hoosick Valley Community College, and the Junior College of Albany.
Charlie worked for Niagara Mohawk for 33 years, starting as lineman and retiring as a supervisor. During his time with Niagara Mohawk, Charlie was a product tester for LL Bean with a primary focus on extreme weather gear due to his job as a lineman.
After retirement, Charlie started Outdoor Adventures. He was known for his Semi-Annual going out of business sales which occurred 1-2 times per year. Charlie was an avid sportsman who enjoyed bird hunting and fishing. He also loved camping with his family, trips to Arizona, and the monthly “prayer” meetings (Poker). As Charlie grew older, he enjoyed shooting sports such as Sporting Clays, Trap, and Skeet. Charlie also enjoyed shooting black birds for BJ’s farm in Greenwich. He enjoyed traveling to Hidden Hollow in Friendsville, PA to visit and shoot with friends. Charlie was also the self-proclaimed CEO of the Weezer Geezer Shooting Friends.
Charlie was predeceased by: his first wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Price) Spigner; his parents: Ernest and Carolyn; his sisters: Cynthia (Spigner) Richardson and Elaine Spigner.
Charlie is survived by: his wife and partner of 38 years Sandra (Smith) Spigner; his sisters: Erlene (Paul) Woods and Flora (John) Collins; children: Daniel (Michele) Spigner, Andy (Aimee) Spigner, Scott Spigner, Chad (Denise) Sesselman, Ryan (Kelly) Sesselman, and Todd Sesselman; Grandchildren: Kiernan, Chloe, Emily, Lauren, Austin, Ben, Luke, Emma, Kole, Nick, Savannah, and a granddaughter expected in September.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross Blood Bank or a donation of blood and platelets to the Red Cross.
A memorial for family and friends will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 2pm at the Granite Hill Lodge in Fort Ann.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
