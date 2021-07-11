Jan. 31 1937—July 8 2021

GANSEVOORT — Charles Dallas Spigner, 84, of Gansevoort NY passed away in his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 following a battle with leukemia.

Charlie was born in Troy, NY to Ernest and Carolyn Spigner, and grew up in Valley Falls NY.

Charlie was a 1954 Graduate of Hoosick Valley High School. Upon graduation he enlisted and spent 2 years in the US Army. Following his time in the Army, Charlie attended Hoosick Valley Community College, and the Junior College of Albany.

Charlie worked for Niagara Mohawk for 33 years, starting as lineman and retiring as a supervisor. During his time with Niagara Mohawk, Charlie was a product tester for LL Bean with a primary focus on extreme weather gear due to his job as a lineman.