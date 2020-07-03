March 13, 1941 — June 30, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Charles “Chucky” E. Bennett, 79, of John Rust Road, passed away at his home Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 13, 1941 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Edwin C. and Helen R. (Davison) Bennett.
Chucky worked as a truck driver at a young age. His first trucking job was in Syracuse for an oil company. He hauled pulpwood for various loggers for many years. He then worked for the town of Indian Lake Highway Department for 27 years prior to his retirement.
Chucky married Catherine Mahoney on March 15, 1980 and had a small celebration in the town of Indian Lake.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, swimming, boating, and camping. Chucky loved family gatherings, riding motorcycles and his many family pets throughout the years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Cathy Bennett; his children: Edwin John (Theresa) Bennett of Indian Lake, Jeffrey C. (JoAnn) Bennett of Englewood, Florida, Heidi (Tim) Blanchard of Indian Lake, Paul Blanchard of Indian Lake; grandchildren: Diane Bennett, Edwin Bennett, Kaylyn Bennett, Jeffrey John Bennett, Amanda Bennett, Chucky Bennett, Kristy King, Allisa Blanchard, Cynthia Gagnier; great-grandchildren: Noah, Christopher, Xavier, Carter, Landon, Aldean; sisters: Beverly King of Indian Lake and Elaine (Wade) Wunuk of Indian Lake; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no public calling hours scheduled.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.
Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 Main St., Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.