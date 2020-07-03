March 13, 1941 — June 30, 2020

INDIAN LAKE — Charles “Chucky” E. Bennett, 79, of John Rust Road, passed away at his home Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 13, 1941 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Edwin C. and Helen R. (Davison) Bennett.

Chucky worked as a truck driver at a young age. His first trucking job was in Syracuse for an oil company. He hauled pulpwood for various loggers for many years. He then worked for the town of Indian Lake Highway Department for 27 years prior to his retirement.

Chucky married Catherine Mahoney on March 15, 1980 and had a small celebration in the town of Indian Lake.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, swimming, boating, and camping. Chucky loved family gatherings, riding motorcycles and his many family pets throughout the years.