Sept. 27, 1957—July 18, 2023
GLENS FALLS — Charles “Chuck” White, 65, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Born on Sept. 27, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Charles P. White and Anne (Murphy) White.
Chuck attended St. Mary’s for many years and graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1976. He excelled at high school basketball and singing. He graduated from SUNY Canton with a degree in hospitality and hotel management.
Chuck had a decades-long career in the hotel industry, working in Florida, Lake Placid, Lake George, and Glens Falls and holding numerous management positions.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Rick White.
He is survived by his sister, Kate White (Brad Holbrook); and his brothers: Michael White (Tanya), James White, and Steve White (Judy); and twelve nieces and nephews; and five grand-nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A remembrance service will be held for anyone wishing to attend at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Singleton Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls will immediately follow the service.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
