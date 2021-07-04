 Skip to main content
Charles "Chuck" Schiltz
GLENS FALLS — A celebration of life for Charles “Chuck” Schiltz, who passed away on March 3, 2021 will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Chuck’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

