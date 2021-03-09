Apr. 28, 1961—Mar. 3, 2021

GLENS FALLS—Charles “Chuck” Peter Schiltz passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving wife by his side. Born April 28, 1961 he was the son of Sylvester Schiltz and Betty (Lee) Spadaro.

Chuck was a loving father, son, brother, husband, and friend. If you were fortunate enough to be related to him or lucky enough to have known him, you know you were blessed.

He was one of a kind, from his love of singing and, yes, yodeling to his sculpey creations and his never-ending support of the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed family get togethers, bonfires with spirited croquet matches, and sports talk. Chuck loved plants and flowers but sadly his back porch garden will never be the same. His cooking skills need to be mentioned especially his Thanksgiving lasagna and award-winning mac and cheese. But above all else; being a Dad to Andy and Devon was his greatest joy. A prouder Papa Bear you will never find.