June 14, 1951—June 1, 2023

PAWLET, VT — Charles “Chuck” Lester Weeden, Sr., 71, of Pawlet, VT passed away on June 1, 2023.

He was born in Granville, NY on June 14, 1951 to Arthur and Louella (Flagg) Weeden. He graduated from Granville High School in 1970 and from SUNY Cobleskill in 1971 with a degree in agricultural engineering.

He married the love of his life Norma (Evans) Weeden on Dec. 16, 1972. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with their family and friends.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, brother, Arthur, and sisters: Jennifer and Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma (Evans) Weeden; four children; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Together Chuck and Norma created a loving and supportive family for their children: Chuck, Jr. (Diane), Kevin (Velma), Tammie Sargent (Todd) and Amanda (Kyle); and their grandchildren: Cassie, Breanne, Alyssa, Kaelyn, Troy, Hadleigh and Brycen.

Chuck found great joy in attending all of his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities and taking them camping with his wife whenever they had a free moment.

In addition to his family, Chuck’s greatest love was auto racing. He could be found on a dirt track or asphalt track many weekends throughout his life with his wife, sons and great friends. In the winter when he could not go camping or to the race track he enjoyed playing cards with his friends and family.

here probably isn’t a farmer to be found in Southern Vermont or Upstate New York who has not met Chuck through his many years of selling farm equipment; first through Moores Corners in Granville New York and later at Capital Tractor in Greenwich, New York from where Chuck recently retired. He loved talking to his customers and helping them find what they needed.

In addition to raising a family and working full time, Chuck was also very dedicated to his community. Chuck served on the Board of Trustees at the Pawlet Community Church and was a Selectman for the Town of Pawlet for many years.

Friends and family may call may call on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 3-7 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Pawlet Community Church in Pawlet, VT at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tracy Weatherhogg presiding. Following the service the celebration of Chuck’s life will continue at the Pawlet Firehouse. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for the care and support they have provided Chuck in the past several weeks.

Donations may be made to Tammie Sargent for the family to set up a scholarship fund in his name.