FORT EDWARD — Charles “Chuck” L. Burch, 67, of Fort Edward passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, following a short illness.

Born on July 24, 1954 in Glens Falls, Chuck was raised in Johnsburg, NY and was a graduate of Johnsburg Central School. Chuck was a longtime business owner in Hudson Falls, NY, but most recently retired as a driver at Target Warehouse in Wilton, NY.

As a father, our Dad will always be remembered as the one to go to when Mom said “no” because most assuredly, Dad would say “yes”. He will be truly missed by his children and grandchildren.

Chuck can be summed up in two words: “social butterfly.” He loved to be around people and they, in turn, loved to be around him. His many friends were like a second family to him and they knew him to be a very jovial, welcoming soul, the life of the party and a man who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.

During his retirement, Chuck lived his best life every day. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, traveling, riding his motorcycle with friends, but most of all, riding motorcycles with his son, Patrick. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved to BBQ for people and became a seasoned gardener over the years.

Chuck is survived by his three children: Mandy Hughes (Keith Hughes), Jennifer Burch, Patrick Burch (Jennifer Brayman), and his five grandchildren: Dristin Hughes, Alisondra Hughes, Hannah Burch, Mackenzie Burch and Kaylee Burch.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

A private family visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the public calling hours.

The family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the care given to our Dad. We would also like to thank his circle of friends, too numerous to list, for being there for our Dad.

