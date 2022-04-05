April 30, 1986—April 1, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Charles “Chuck” G. Naylor, 35, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 1, 2022.

Born April 30, 1986, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Tammy Greene and Charles G. Naylor Sr.

Chuck grew up in South Glens Falls and was a South High graduate.

He loved sports and was a gifted athlete. Baseball was his first love, and he was an avid NY Yankee fan. Although not a Yankee, Ken Griffey Jr. was his all-time favorite hitter with the sweetest swing.

After being introduced to wrestling, it was without question his sport. He was a natural but worked hard, was a fierce competitor with an accomplished record. High school yielded many cherished memories and friendships.

Spending time with family and friends meant everything. He loved animals, fishing, boating, was a talented artist, as well as a talented guitar player. He always stayed busy but when he did slow down, watching classic movies was a staple. He could quote a movie line and imitate a character like no other. His wittiness and sense of humor was simply the best!

After high school he joined the military and was deployed to combat in Afghanistan. During this time his convoy was attacked, and he sadly suffered injury. He returned home as a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. In addition to his return home, service did not end there as he joined an Honor Guard unit. His love of country and brotherhood was unwavering.

He then met a girl, got married and started a new career. Upon completion of a long apprenticeship program, he was an official journeyman electrician belonging to the IBEW Local 236.

The birth of his two sons soon followed and would be his greatest love of all!

Words can’t express how much he was loved and will be missed. There was truly a special presence about him.

LOVE OF FAMILY, GOD & COUNTRY DESCRIBE HIM TO A TEE!

Predeceased by (grandparents): William and Edith Naylor, Sonny and Gail Hart, Clinton R. Breault and Jerry Ross.

Survivors: Rebecca Rivers (companion), Jack and Ryan Naylor (sons), Charles Naylor Sr. and Kim Hoyt (father and his companion), Tammy and Samuel Greene (mother and spouse). Stephanie and Don Principe (sister and spouse), Tonilyn Naylor and Andrew LaBarge (sister and companion), Sammy Greene Jr. (stepbrother); aunts and uncles: Gordon Breault, Joe Breault, Ryan, Tony, Dominic, Jerry, and Chris Ross, William and Tracie Naylor, Claire Clauss and Manolo Arnanz, Diane and John Izzo; nieces and nephews: Michael, Olivia, and Vivian Principe, Xander, Lacey, Drew, Emalee, Kensley, and Mason LaBarge; cousins: Will Naylor, Terrance Naylor, Caitlin Barski, Richard Leombruno, Aleya Leombruno, Chloee, Arianna, and Noah Breault, Christeena Allen.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 7, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Pettigrew officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, April 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Patriot Guard Riders will lead the procession from the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.