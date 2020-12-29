Apr. 5, 1944—Dec. 26, 2020

FORT ANN—Charles (Chuck) Allen fought his last battle of VietNam on December 26, 2020. After battling everything VietNam had to throw at him in-country, he returned home to again face a battle with every cancer directly attributed to Agent Orange many years later and was finally forced to surrender at his home on Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann with his most important treasures by his side, his family.

Left with his memories of his life are his wife of 50 years, Cynthia (Cindy); his children: Krista (Jason) Tommell, Brandon (Laurel) Allen, and Nicci Allen. His legacy also includes: Kyrek and Kiegan Tommell; and Kerrin, Mason, Nadia, Olivia and Piper Allen. Chuck is finally now able to place his loving arms around his granddaughter Lynette Allen who is waiting in heaven for him.

Chuck was born on April 5, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Clifford Harold Allen and Ethel Jane (Simmons) Allen and was raised on a small dairy farm near Copenhagen, NY with his three brothers Pete, Jerry and Glenn. Chuck said they were never rich with money but were always wealthy in love and experiences. He attended his entire school years in the same building and graduated Copenhagen Central in 1962 then went on to graduate Canton College in 1965.