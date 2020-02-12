Charles “Chuck” A. McNulty

Summers during college, he worked for the then NYS Department of Conservation as a wildlife biologist and returned to that position after his service to his country. His interest with his state job later fell to educating the public on wildlife management. In 1966, he established and ran the bureau of conservation education at the Warrensburg regional office. He developed slide shows and movies which his team presented at several state-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks during the summers, something families looked forward to each year. In 1972, he transferred to Albany where he continued working for the now NYS Department of Environmental Conservation issuing grant monies from DEC to communities throughout the state. His position with DEC then evolved to leading a team whose job was to facilitate open communication between citizens, local government, and New York State to bring resolution to areas adversely affected by environmental issues such as those in the western end of the state and on Long Island. He retired from the state in 1995 after 35 years.