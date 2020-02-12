Oct. 10, 1938 — Feb. 6, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Charles “Chuck” A. McNulty, 81, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a lengthy, valiant battle with heart disease and kidney failure.
Born on Oct. 10, 1938 at the Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son and only child of Charles C. and Gladys (Vaughn) McNulty.
Chuck was a graduate of Glens Falls High School in 1956 and went on to receive his bachelor of science degree in wildlife management from the University of Maine in Orono in 1960.
During his college years, he trained in the University of Maine’s ROTC program and went on to serve two years in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and later earned the rank as Captain in active reserves.
Summers during college, he worked for the then NYS Department of Conservation as a wildlife biologist and returned to that position after his service to his country. His interest with his state job later fell to educating the public on wildlife management. In 1966, he established and ran the bureau of conservation education at the Warrensburg regional office. He developed slide shows and movies which his team presented at several state-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks during the summers, something families looked forward to each year. In 1972, he transferred to Albany where he continued working for the now NYS Department of Environmental Conservation issuing grant monies from DEC to communities throughout the state. His position with DEC then evolved to leading a team whose job was to facilitate open communication between citizens, local government, and New York State to bring resolution to areas adversely affected by environmental issues such as those in the western end of the state and on Long Island. He retired from the state in 1995 after 35 years.
Chuck generously volunteered time in various positions on the Town of Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals for several years.
He took up a retirement job with Cumberland Farms on Route 9 in Queensbury which lasted another 20 years. He retired from Cumbies in July of 2019. He enjoyed his work with Jim Derrick, manager, and many coworkers.
In addition to his retirement job with Cumberland Farms, he became a NYS Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, working alongside his wife in her business, McNulty Realty of the Lake George Region. As a realtor, he served as treasurer for the Warren County Association of Realtors, now Southern Adirondack Realtors.
He married Linda L. Stanton on Jan. 28, 1967 in Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George.
Chuck was predeceased by his father, Charles C. McNulty and his mother, Gladys V. McNulty; his father-in-law, Rodney V. Stanton; and his brother-in-law, Michael K. Nichols.
Chuck was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda S. McNulty; his son, Robert C. McNulty of Queensbury; his daughter, Stephanie L. McNulty of Denver, Colorado; mother-in-law, Jean M. Stanton of Lake George; sister-in-law, Colleen S. Nichols of Moreau; brother-in-law, David B. Stanton of Lake George; four nieces and many cousins.
Chuck was an avid reader, loved music, photography, and traveling. He also loved his many dogs and watching wildlife.
His family would like to thank his many doctors, Dr. John A. Sawyer, HHHN, Dr. Patrick Rowley and Dr. Atilla Kayalar of Adirondack Cardiology, Dr. Rachid Daoui his nephrologist, Dr. Alimohammad and Dr. Pashkovetsky of Capital Cardiologists in Albany. You were all great and we appreciate all you did for him over the years.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Chuck’s honor at the Glens Falls Family YMCA, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
