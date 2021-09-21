Charles (Charlie) Otto Richards

Charlie and his wife, Anita, moved from Altamont, NY to Bolton Landing, NY in 1985. As retirees, for 30 years they operated Hilltop Cottage Bed and Breakfast in their home. Anita had grown up there in the caretaker residence, as her father had been the estate's caretaker for the Sembrich Museum and a large manor house.

The Richards joined the Marcella Sembrich Memorial Association, where Charlie served on the Board of Directors 1994-2019, for several years as treasurer and as secretary. Charlie also served on the Board of Trustees of the Bolton Free Library, was a trustee and treasurer of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, and together with Anita delivered Meals on Wheels once a week for 27 years in Bolton Landing and environs. As a senior citizen for as many years, he was an avid member of the Monday Bridge group. His enjoyments were cross country skiing, following his favorite football teams on TV, and classical music concerts in the area, especially the summer events at the Sembrich Museum for over 30 years. As close friends of Richard Wargo, composer and Program Director of the Sembrich Museum, Charlie and Anita attended performances of his operas in New York City, Cooperstown, Scranton, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.