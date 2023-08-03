QUEENSBURY — Charles “Charlie” Metz, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home in Queensbury.

He was born in Mineola, NY and grew up in Rockville Centre, where he graduated from South Side High School and then attended Franklin and Marshall College.

After that, he entered the United States Air Force and was selected to attend the Air Force’s East European Language School, which at the time was located at Syracuse University.

He was then sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base to learn radio intercept operations. Charles served his country in Turkey as a Russian linguist.

After his discharge, he returned to college to prepare to become a teacher. He then married Carol Matthews of Glens Falls, and they resided in Oceanside, Long Island for more than 30 years. He was a teacher in the Massapequa, Long Island schools until retiring in 1996.

In 2002, Charlie and Carol relocated to Queensbury. In 2007, Carol passed away.

In 2009, Charles met his second wife, Jo Bouch, of Cleveland, OH. They married in 2011 and spent happy years together, enjoying hiking, snowshoeing and bicycling as member of Seniors on Bikes and Adirondack Easy Riders.

Survivors include his wife, Jo; his son, John Metz of Trumbull, CT; daughter-in-law, Amelia; and grandsons: August and Thomas; as well as his sister, Ellen Prendergast of VA.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie’s name may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center.

