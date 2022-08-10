Sept. 1, 1948—July 12, 2022
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL — Charles “Charlie” McCotter of Homosassa Springs, FL, formerly Adamsville, NY passed away July 12, 2022. Born Sept. 1, 1948 in Glens Falls, the son of the late John and Rita (Maynard) McCotter, he graduated from Hartford Central School, retired from Sandy Hill and helped Sue at Tri-County Motor Parts until she retired in 2006.
Charlie enjoyed years of league bowling and pool, hunting, fishing and golfing, was a member of the Hartford Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club, enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling with Sue to NASCAR to spend time with his friends and family.
He was a very loving parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, son and brother.
Among those that predeceased him are his parents; his first wife, Susan (Wright) McCotter; his father and mother-in-law, Edwin J. and Betty (Jones) Wright; his second wife, Rachael (Usrey); his brother, Wilfred; his brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Manell; and sisters-in-law: Betsy (Graham) McCotter and Mistle (Vrooman) McCotter and daughter-in-law, Gladys Marie (Morse) McCotter. Survivors include his three sons: John McCotter, Hartford, NY, Edwin McCotter (gf Dawn Smith), Hartford, NY and David McCotter, Greenwich, NY; sister-in-law, Pam Copeland, Hudson Falls, NY; brothers: Joseph McCotter, Newport News, VA, Robert (Cher) McCotter, Argyle, NY and Peter (Theresa) McCotter, Delmar, MD; and two sisters: Jennie Manell, Whitehall, NY and Rose McCotter, Homosassa Springs, FL; five grandchildren: Jerrica and Derek Webster, Miranda Jo (Cody) Danforth and Dannah and Jace McCotter; and two great-grandchildren: Kameron and Lilyanah all of NY; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends!
A Celebration of his Life will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022 at Morningside Cemetery gravesite in Hartford with a reception immediately following at the Argyle United Methodist Church. Please text 518-260-6748 on or before September 1 if you plan to bring a dish to pass.
