March 1, 1942 — Sept. 21, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Charles “Charlie” H. Tennyson Sr., of Stockfarm Road, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at home, with his loving wife and several friends and family.
Born March 1, 1942 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late Bradley Tennyson and Lenore (Horton) Tennyson, and stepparents, Cyrus and Margaret (Denton) Moffitt. He leaves behind Violet, his devoted wife of nearly 52 years.
Charlie graduated from Warrensburg Central School in 1961. He worked for the Grand Union grocery store and then attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo. He began his banking career in 1962 at the Emerson Bank in Warrensburg. Over the years, the bank was sold multiple times (Norstar, Fleet, Glens Falls National), and he joked that he was sold with the bank each time. He retired from Glens Falls National in 2007, after 45 years in the local banking industry.
Charlie answered the call to military service in March 1964, during the draft for the Vietnam War. He served two years and deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) in the An Khe area of operations. He returned home in 1966, having served honorably and achieved the rank of specialist E-4.
In his later years, Charlie enjoyed visiting friends and family with his wife, going out to eat with family, holding the couch down watching westerns and watching his adored granddaughters grow up.
Besides his parents and stepparents, he is predeceased by his brother, Floyd Tennyson; brother, Clarence Tennyson; stepsister, Marge Campbell; stepbrother, James Denton; stepbrother, Cecil Denton; stepbrother, George Denton; stepsister, Helen Coluccio; stepsister, Myrtle Pryor; half-sister, Faye Tennyson; and son, Charles H. Tennyson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Violet; son, Jeff (Brandy) Tennyson; sister, Jeannette Cole; brother, Earl Tennyson; sister, Ann Diamond; sister, Gladys Leonard; and daughter-in-law, Tina Baker. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews; and his two granddaughters, Samantha and Valerie Tennyson.
The family would like to thank the North Warren Emergency Squad and our friends who responded so quickly with compassion and emotional support at a time of great need.
Friends may call on Charlie’s family from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Fr. Thomas Pettigrew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the North Warren Emergency Squad and the American Diabetes Association of Upstate New York.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
