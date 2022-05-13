 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles C. Adams Jr.

  • 0

Charles C. Adams Jr.

GLENS FALLS — Charles C. Adams Jr. passed away at his home in Glens Falls, NY, on February 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Talk of the Town in Glens Falls, NY, from 1:00—3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News