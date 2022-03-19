GLENS FALLS — Charles C. Adams Jr., passed away at his home in Glens Falls, NY, on Feb. 10, 2022. He was also affectionately known to close friends and family as Joe, Chuck or Charlie. He began his life in Fort Edward, NY, with his four siblings. He was especially close with his sisters. They had many shared experiences like ice skating on the Feeder Canal, rides on bicycles and the independence of growing up as a baby boom child of the 1950s.

It was while he was a student at Lake George High School that he met the love of his life Joanne Baker. After leaving high school they began a new life and started a family in Virginia at the Norfolk Naval Base. It is there that Joe embarked on four years of honorable service in the United States Navy aboard USS Forrestal CVA-59 aircraft carrier. During multiple successful and memorable deployments, he primarily served as a hangar flight deck elevator operator.

Returning to Glens Falls with his expanding family, Joe began 26-years of public service with the City of Glens Falls Fire Department. As a professional firefighter, he’d obtain the highest level EMT position. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie of the fire department and skillfully driving the pumper fire truck to emergency calls. In addition, to support his family, Joe also operated a residential and commercial painting and wallpapering business. He employed and taught his sons his painting and wallpapering skills who continue to appreciate and utilize them today. Later in life, he started a sterling silver jewelry craft business, where he focused his artistic talents and utilized his attention to detail.

Joe was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed boating and camping in the Adirondacks with his wife and kids. Some of his family’s most memorable experiences occurred during weeks-long camping trips and shared time on the region’s rivers and lakes. His passion for the outdoors lives on as a gift to his family.

Both Joe and his wife of 46-years were strong advocates for their daughter Jody. They were local pioneers in creating access for social, recreational and educational opportunities for her and other children and families with developmentally disabled children and young adults. They were active for years in fundraising and front line advocacy to make life more accessible for people like their daughter. Jody’s parents were especially proud of her many achievements.

Charles “Joe” Adams Jr. is predeceased by his wife Joanne; his mother and father Margaret and Charles; and his sister, Bonnie Aarons.

He is survived by his daughter, Jody Adams; and his sons: Joel (Michelle) Adams and Joey (Lynn) Adams. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Kali and Collin Adams; and his siblings: Karen Benasi, Jeff and Michael Adams. In addition, he is survived by a close family friend, Kendra Ramsey and her children: Jocelyn and Shayna Conway.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the WWAARC support staff fund, an organization dedicated to serving special people. Checks can be made out to WWAARC and mailed to 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY, 12804, in the memo please write in memoriam Charles Adams Jr. staff appreciation fund. Or you may choose to take a walk in the woods and honor Joe’s appreciation for the great outdoors.

A celebration of life will be held at the Talk of the Town in Glens Falls, NY, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.